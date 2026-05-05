gotham girl

gotham girl

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Eleanor Anstruther's avatar
Eleanor Anstruther
2d

Pretty goddam thrilling 💜

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Meg Oolders's avatar
Meg Oolders
1d

I felt so blessed to be a part of this magical weekend! 💐🥂❤️ And I feel continually blessed to be a part this outstanding group of women in publishing. 👑🔥

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