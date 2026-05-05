It’s the end-ish of the FALLOUT tour with amazing launch events hosted by Kim Druker Stockwell and David Roberts, and I have a full, photographic, funny diary of our excitements, mistakes, learnings, failures, ethical conundrums, poor judgment, and yes betrayals. (Cue the Scooby Doo music.) Yes, even they happen, not always intentionally, but for now…

THIS is THE JOY all authors should experience at least once in their lives.

When you hear Eleanor Anstruther say, “You spend all these years underground, working, and you finally come out in the light to celebrate this incredible thing you birthed into the world, and it’s so lovely when someone sees it,” you can’t help but want that for her.

This is the raw footage—thankfully, other authors and friends came out to help shoot loads of different angles and stills. When we log it all, cut it, and wallpaper over my babbling with music, we’ll have a full archive of content to support her six-month post-launch publicity plan (which every author should have), but for now, I just thought we should share it.

So with that, please enjoy her joy.

For the billboard production itself, all credit is due to Kimberly Warner and Rowie Juanillo.💜

Order Fallout by Eleanor Anstruther!

We’re so excited for all of Eleanor’s upcoming appearances. For readers in the UK, tune in to BBC Women’s Hour on May 13th to catch Eleanor’s segment. More news and scheduling as it breaks.

xoxo,

Gotham Girl

PS - I am a total human typo. Amnesty appreciated.