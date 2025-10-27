Thanks for reading gotham girl! This is a free post, so please share it on social media; just be sure to include a link. Sincerest thanks to every single paid subscriber. You are keeping the lights on around here, and I can’t thank you enough for it.

David Roberts, Kimberly Warner, and Kirsten Miller, everyone!

We survived the tour!

Last night I dreamt my brother was chasing me through Bergdorf’s with a live wasp’s nest. He was trying to pull it down over my head so I’d never speak again. I was ducking between racks of Altuzarra and Chloé, whisper-screaming for help to the lone saleswoman who, naturally, was pretending to steam a cashmere cape. Alas, the wasps had already lodged in my throat. I woke in a tangle of sheets and total relief. I’m pretty sure it’s because I’d watched this before bed:

We can’t all grow up in a Yorgos Lanthimos film, but is it any wonder that those of us who did would find solace in publishing? Lol.

There is so much to report about the day of our last event in New York, but I have to tell you… We just found out that Unfixed has won the Publishers Weekly Cover Crush Award!

Huzzah, Dave! Our honorary woman!

We’re so excited. We had to put on George Michael again!

But back to the DAY OF report…

The train down from Cambridge couldn’t have been more perfect, a crisp, autumn, cider-donut-of-a-day. The kind of blustery Winnie-the-Pooh weather that makes you believe in the inherent goodness of the world, or at least Amtrak. Forests flying by, promises in the air.

Somewhere over Tennessee, however, $1,000 worth of Women of Wild Hill books have vanished into the ether. No one — not UPS, not the freight gods, not even ChatGPT — can tell us where they are or when they’ll arrive.

Meanwhile, across the pond, 2,000 eager readers at a dining-and-reading society in London are waiting for their copies. Unfortunately, the books are still at sea. Possibly in the Bermuda Triangle. Possibly starting a new life as decorative ballast. Another amazing reader from the UK

made the most incredible miniature to celebrate Unfixed’s launch:

Simon & Schuster, bless them, has confirmed the existence of forklifts. Progress!

At Penn Station, my cab driver turns out to be Borat’s long-lost cousin — jolly, zero English, and wildly entertained by the words “Five West Eighth Street.” He hands me his phone. I type in the address. Upon arrival, he leaps from the cab to find the hotel on foot, leaving me to crawl out the window and remind him to charge me.

At the Marlton, I am pre-checking in the team to the dinkiest rooms imaginable. The kind where the door hits the bed on your way in. Perfect for book nerds who travel light but carry emotional baggage.

It’s a veritable French comedy of manners — midlife women darting in and out of rooms, just missing one another by seconds. I bump into Eleanor mid-salad, and it’s pure relief to hug her after all these months.

Somehow, I convince Heather (who then convinces the rest of the guests) that the Marlton elevator is haunted. It’s not. I totally made that up. It just has strong opinions about floor order.

Suddenly, we are overcome with a profound yearning for French fries, black garlic aioli, and a glass of Sancerre with heaps of ice, the pre-event ritual of anxious women who know they’ll be too nervous to eat later.

Meanwhile…

, our event co-author and heroine is schlepping a 10-pack of books from Brooklyn via subway, and our head of PR is racing across Manhattan in search of more copies. She finds

. Six whole books. It’s a scavenger hunt meets Greek tragedy.

There’s 15 minutes to throw on my tour dress, pretend I don’t have bad hair (thank you, headband gods), and pray that the lighting at

and his wife

’ makes everyone look like they’ve been on retreat in Provence.

Look at these GODDESSES! Eleanor Anstruther, Shannon Kennedy, Kimberly Warner, Heather Bartos, MD

As we arrive, something shifts — a spell is cast. Heather, Kim, Eleanor, and Shannon pull me into what can only be described as an extremely witchy group hug. The doorman definitely thinks we’re summoning spirits. He’s not entirely wrong. More than anything, and at the risk of repeating myself, I am wildly, unabashedly grateful for the support of these women:

Inside, Deborah has put Martha Stewart to shame. The flowers, the food, the Empress-branded hand towels. I nearly cried. Everything gleams.

As Kimberly and Kirsten take their seats for the evening’s conversation, I sit back and listen.

is as charming as ever and, of course, the talk turns philosophical — Max Weber, the disenchantment or mis-enchantment with modernity, the re-enchantment required when your neurology or the state of the world becomes a kind of dark magic all its own.

“How do you define magic?” David asks.

When modernity or the current cultural narratives fail to explain something,” says Kirsten, “it ascends to the realm of the magical.” In the 17th century, she reminds us, a ballpoint pen could have gotten you hanged.

I resist the urge to gleefully interject, “What would they have said about AI? All those Tech Bros would be burned at the stake!”

There’s another question about the number three and its prevalence throughout magical narratives. And a consensus that its vibe as a number feels magical. But it’s more than that, I again resist chirping. See this from the Oxford Maths department:

By dessert, I’m thinking about our books… How Kim’s memoir can be better understood as a we-moir: the stories that connect us, transform us, even save us. A woman in the audience expressed feeling so invisible in midlife—and I was beyond grateful to her for her candor. This is exactly why we’re doing this. With greater cultural visibility, midlife women have so much power to shift the outcome here… because oy, there are freakin’ loads of us.

The Morning After

At dawn, Heather zooms off to a medical conference like a superhero still wearing her cape under her blazer, leaving me — the lone woman with full bedhead — to present her gorgeous new business deck to the team at breakfast.

Everyone else looks like they’ve wandered in from The Row campaign; I look like a cautionary tale about dry shampoo. Still, the coffee is strong, the fritata salty, and the sense of shared mission unmistakable. This is what the etymology of the word “empress” looks like: “one who makes a way forward,” albeit a little sleep-deprived, but absolutely on purpose.

Next, it’s a mad dash to Times Square, where we film Kim’s reaction to seeing her book Unfixed on the massive screen above Broadway. She gasps, we all tear up, tourists cheer, and for one glittering minute, publishing feels like rock-and-roll.

Because every author, especially one who’s remade her life from the ground up, deserves to see her name in lights.

And that’s the real magic. ✨

Yours, still under the spell - xoxo - gotham girl

When a sudden bike accident triggers a rare brain condition that causes Kimberly Warner’s midlife nervous system to perceive solid ground as water, her marriage, family, and sense of self are swept into a perfect storm of reinvention, radical acceptance—and an unexpected discovery about the father she thought she’d lost forever.

PS - I am a human typo. Amnesty appreciated.