gotham girl

gotham girl

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
1d

Massive Reuben therapy is incredible. Plus crunchy potato chips and you’re nearing post-dictal nirvana. It’s great to hear you’re returning to the land of the living and spilling all that electricity out into words. Have you ever wondered if your brief exits (maybe immersions is a better term) are time traveling portals where you harvest all kinds of new wisdom and wit to download into this life? You’re never short of a million great ideas so I do wonder…💛

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Jess Mujica's avatar
Jess Mujica
9h

Girl, that sounds really rough, scary, intense, and frustrating that it happened again after such a long intermission. So good that you have supports to help you recover after that. And we are all so glad you are still earthside.

I can't relate to the seizures, but I can relate to the soothing voice and practice of yoga with adriene. She has been instrumental in my slow crawl back from long covid/pots reactivation/tanking thyroid and adrenals 2 years ago.

...and now I want a reuben.

So many projects and accomplishments you have had this past year. Hope you can pace your speed at least for now. Remember to yin. ☯️

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2 replies by Alisa Kennedy Jones and others
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