My crew!

Oh, my goodness. I have to update you on the most bonkers thing.

So… Ping.

The text comes in as I’m standing in my kitchen, pouring my nine millionth cup of coffee in preparation for another thrilling day of Unfixed PR. I feel like one of the reasons this book is so personally resonant to me is that it asks the universal question:

What if the very thing you cannot fix… is what will save your life?

For me, this has been epilepsy, and it has been a singular doozy, but for the rest of the planet, it might be a divorce (like

) or an experience with both addiction and sobriety (like

or

). So, I’m thinking this amid my coffee when…

Ping. Again, I ignore it.

Reader, TBH… I am also busy contemplating all the pies I want to make this holiday season: the cherry bourbon crumble, the pear Sauterne with Gruyere baked into the crust, ooh… and maybe a salted butterscotch-chocolate chess pie! And sure, some pumpkins with rum-spiced whip, because, of course.

But when I look down:

OK, first of all, “Who’s”???

Attached: a man wearing fur, leather, and what appears to be a deer skull on his head.

Immediately, I know who the text is from and who they’re talking to.

Yes. Somewhere out there, in the wilds of the group text multiverse, they are talking to me, and I am now Chad.

For those who are new here, this all started last year when my insane family, in the name of “simplifying,” insisted we all join one phone plan while caring for my dad. When I got my new number, I inherited Chad’s digital afterlife.

And with it — the Bros.

Their chat is relentless: ayahuasca retreats, ice baths, carnivore cleanses, endless encouragement to “crush it.” They share memes, meals, and mantras. They are tender. They are toxic. They are, maddeningly, always online.

At first, I thought it was hilarious. A gift. The writer in me was thrilled by the prank possibilities. I tented my fingers. I’d been married to a Tech Bro, who’d fired me from our decade-long relationship without so much as a PIP, right when I was drowning in grief over our daughter’s then-very-scary health diagnosis. When I was in the hospital, due to a grand mal seizure, jerky Tech Bros in SF tried to convert our apartment into a short-term executive suite for other posh Tech Bros visiting from their private islands and super yachts. This was my chance for some lighthearted mayhem. I could make up all kinds of kookadoo stuff—a literal divine feminine ghost in their machines.

I texted back. I RSVP’d an enthusiastic ‘yes’ to Burning Man, of all things. I even promised to bring high-protein meat muffins with creatine. What even IS creatine?

There were barbecues, birthdays, anniversaries, and even an ‘assless chaps’ Fall campout. At some point, though, the joke stopped being a joke.

And no matter how many times I said, “Hey, I’m not really Chad, I’m just a middle-aged, wayward writer, who's basically a little lady in publishing from Cambridge,” and excused myself from the chain, they refused to believe me.

“Classic Chad,” one of them texted. “Always trolling!”

And so it stuck.

Now, I live a secret double life. By day, I’m a publisher juggling launch campaigns, cover awards (Go Dave!), and Hachette distribution deals. By night, I’m Chad, a legend among Diablo nerds, slayer of squats, rumored to microdose before breakfast.

When “Ryan’s Memorial Dawn Fishing Trip” popped up on the thread this week, I panicked.

“Are you bringing the muffins?” one asked.

The muffins. Always with the muffins.

They expected me — Chad — to show up with baked goods and a eulogy. I have NO IDEA WHO ANY OF THESE PEOPLE ARE, or WHO RYAN IS? OR HOW HE DIED? Was it the Ayahuasca? Yet, suddenly, I have walked into a Bud Stanley scenario from the hysterically funny novel by John Kenney, I See You’ve Called in Dead.

Imagine it: me, at a stranger’s fishing-trip funeral, mumbling faux condolences between bites of creatine-packed beef bread while trying to figure out things like BAIT!

And then, as if to seal the absurdity, next came the Halloween text for the celebration barbecue the night before the memorial: “Dudes, let’s ALL just stay awake!” coupled with the deer skull, the fur, and the declaration: “This will be me.”

Somehow, in their minds, Chad lives. Chad is thriving, and can stay up past 9:30. I just keep waiting for the day when one of them texts me separately, “Yo, what’s your deal, lady? You know you’re not supposed to be here. Don’t you have your own friends? What’s with the bro crashing?”

My only legit answer at that point will be amusement and anthropology. The whole thing is so right out of

’s

. All that’s needed is a romance with someone who is at first perfectly repugnant, but then caught out by admitting something so highly vulnerable during one of the shamanic campout shenanigans that he becomes lovable, but you know that’s just asking too much of reality.

Meanwhile, back in my real life in the kitchen…

My phone rings.

It’s Hugo from UPS in Sweden. Yep. Sweden!

He cannot get into a building to deliver a copy of Unfixed, and he wants to know if I have the reader’s building code.

“What?! Dude, I’m the publisher. I’m pretty sure this is none of my business?”

But then, there I am, frantically texting

on Halloween, who is then DM-ing our reader across the Substack transatlantic ether for a building code so that Hugo can complete the

delivery for which we have paid the onerous new Trumpian US Customs fees.

Unfixed

I finally got the building code TODAY! Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine this whole publishing adventure was going to be so involved. Yet, here we are!

Some days, I wonder if I should lean WAY into my Alpha Bro persona. Get a fur cape and a deer skull. Show up at one of their psychedelic campouts with a GoPro and a confession: “Brothers, it is I, Chad. I have returned… from the Mountainhead that is indie publishing.”

But for now, I just sip my coffee, smile at my phone, and hope everyone had a happy Halloween and funeral. May all your texts be ghost-free, your autumns thoroughly analog, and your alter egos kinder than mine.

So, that was the trick. Now for some treats…

Now, Dog Art You Didn’t Know You Needed…

The British artist Alison Friend paints “witty” portraits of dogs getting up to the same sorts of activities their owners might. The canine canvases, in the style of the Old Masters, include pooches gorging on pastries, sipping cocktails, enjoying a ciggie, relaxing in a dressing gown, wearing a band t-shirt, and doodling on an Etch A Sketch. To see more of Friend’s work, click on the image.

Fire Is Stored Sunshine

In 1983, the BBC aired a six-part series called Fun to Imagine with a simple premise: put physicist Richard Feynman in front of a camera and have him explain everyday things. In this clip from one of the episodes, Feynman explains in very simple terms what fire is:

What I love most is how much he sounds like a cabby while being a freakin’ genius.

Yours, still under the spell - xoxo - gotham girl (AKA Chad)

