gotham girl

gotham girl

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Emily Charlotte Powell's avatar
Emily Charlotte Powell
Jul 26

In the face of all of this, my life feels quite dull. Although I did have pneumonia in 2016, which added some comedic moments…

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3 replies by Alisa Kennedy Jones and others
Pia Hinckle's avatar
Pia Hinckle
Jul 27

Jaysus Alisa! You have been juggling the fiery turds. Ungrateful authors! Prick landlords! Irish dads and their devilry! Pneumonia! Please please please take some rest time for YOU. I hope the pneumonia is the walking variety (my full on one after my grandmother died landed me in bed for 6 months) and that get some respite from the shit storm. Sending love and healthy lung support.

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