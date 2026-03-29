gotham girl

gotham girl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim Druker Stockwell's avatar
Kim Druker Stockwell
8d

I love this..."Let’s be honest: a ballpoint would’ve gotten you burned at the stake in the 1600s. “She writes… too smoothly.” Into the fire you go. 😂" so totally cracks me up, Alisa!!

Reply
Share
Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
8d

Still unsure what Catherine does but I trust it. I know your heart is in the perfect spot.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alisa Kennedy Jones
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alisa Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture