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Note to self: Your eyebrows never look like this. They’re WAY more Einstein-y. And yes, another turtleneck!

Hello Lovelies, How the hell are you? I am getting better.

I have always had an ambivalent relationship with technology. There was the great ThinkPad incident of 2002.

My poor, boyish ex-husband… I can only imagine his deep alarm that morning as my clunky IBM laptop went sailing out the third-floor window of our Vermont farmhouse and into the field below.

And the children… “Ooh, Mummy doesn’t wike commuters!”

I had been on the phone for five hours with the ThinkPeople. The damn thing had just eaten 100k words (and wiped the backup) of my novel Always Kiss Me Goodnight, about a murder at the Williamstown Theater Festival… I was peeved.

The ironic thing was, I then had to go use his computer to order an Olivetti typewriter off Amazon (our then-client). As I hit one-click, I whispered, “Fuck Big Tech. I’m done with you, El Jeffe!”

I loved the Remington typewriter my grandfather had given me as a child. I wrote my first novel on it when I was nine—The Myth of Alunas.

We are mired in an ouroboros of AI right now. Andrea Bartz made a great point I agree with: as models improve everything is muddied.

A few years ago, I too received a surprising note from my agents at Dystel, Goderich & Bourret—Anthropic had used my little book, Gotham Girl, Interrupted, to train its AI, and I would now be part of the class action suit, blah blah blah…

First thought, same as Bartz: Ha. I don’t write like AI. AI writes like ME, mother trucker.

My second thought was: how dare it steal my joy? When I’m writing—when I’m in that deep, cinematic telepathy with the characters—I love that feeling. I’m often laughing out loud at my own dumb jokes, thrilled at small breakthroughs, delighted by a new choice I didn’t see coming. Why on earth would I give that over to anyone? Least of all a machine?

Now, the writing room—as a collaborative experience—is a different ball of wax. Full of dopamine. A different art form entirely. Working in one taught me there’s no single right way to make art. Leave your ego at the door, little lady. Don’t be precious about your bits.

When I worked at the American Museum of the Moving Image about a million years ago, I used to lecture on one of our chief exhibitors, the video artist Nam June Paik. There was a stretch where no one thought his work was “art.” He was an outsider, at best. Now? Guggenheim. Smithsonian. Canon.

Electronic Superhighway

So yes—new art forms can emerge. What’s to say that can’t happen here, with more transparency and intention?

Still, my third, very commonly held thought: Oy, much of current AI writing sounds like a 30-something tech bro in cargo shorts explaining the universe back to himself. And a lot of AI fiction reads like endlessly nested code—language flattened with a meat cleaver, and jokes that never quite land.

AI detectors, meanwhile feel wildly inaccurate and variable with their own, shall we say, creative sales tactics.

You paste in a small block of text into the free version, text you know is human-written and it comes back: 90% AI. You panic. You think, Good God, are these moronic tools going to be used willy-nilly to destroy our authors’ careers?

You immediately plunk down your credit card and upgrade to the fancy, doohickey version. You paste the same text again. 100% human. Magic green. Huh.

So you start testing different writing styles. You see a pattern. The cleaner the edit, the more “upmarket fiction” the prose—especially from your very human editor (a Jessica Fletcher-level Luddite in Joan Didion sunglasses)—still comes back 60% AI. And then, of course, the app offers to “humanize” it for you.

The human text. You just edited. With your human editor.

At which point, you slam your laptop shut and call a team meeting to discuss the quagmire. Naturally, we all had to sing to self-regulate our nervous systems.

The Shy Girl incident highlights a breach of trust between reader and writer, but the U.S. Copyright Office says: Using AI to research, brainstorm, generate outlines, or edit your own work does not affect your copyright and does not need to be disclosed. This includes tools like Grammarly or Microsoft Word. Even asking AI to revise your own work doesn’t alter the underlying copyright.

Hmm. The idea that the Shy Girl author (or editor) somehow “cheated,” or that Hachette was duped, honestly strains credulity. They probably saw a good yarn they thought could pass muster and make coin—and that’s their job. That they got caught by a bunch of dubious tech bros who don’t give a fig for literature or humanity doesn’t feel entirely fair either.

If anything, I’d like to reach out to the author of Shy Girl (if she’s not a tech bro) and say: come rewrite your book with us. We have an editor who will actually pay attention to you as a person. Does anyone know her?

As a little girl, I worked beside my father in his workshop while he designed robots, circuit boards, and earthquake shutoff systems, bossa nova playing in the background. I was building a robot too. I thought robots could only be boys—probably because of my early crush on The Six Million Dollar Man.

As an undergrad, my mentor was the legendary scholar Donna Haraway, whose Simians, Cyborgs, and Women and “The Cyborg Manifesto” argued that the relationship between organism and machine has always been a liminal space—a border war—that would only intensify with AI.

She called it the Informatics of Domination: AI, simulation, global networks, robotics, genetic engineering, obsolescence, optimization, and what she described as Women in the Integrated Circuit.

The old model gave women a few “acceptable” nodes: home, market, workplace, state, school, clinic, church. But she also imagined something else: that if we learn to read these technological systems, we might form new coalitions, new subversions—new ways to shift the outcome.

So here’s where we land, as a publisher: We love human voices. Full stop.

And I’ve said it before—historically, every new writing tool has terrified people. The printing press. The fountain pen. AI—which, at the moment, shows up looking like a very chic, overeducated fountain pen.

Let’s be honest: a ballpoint would’ve gotten you burned at the stake in the 1600s. “She writes… too smoothly.” Into the fire you go. 😂

Tools evolve. We survive. We get better stationery. But that’s not the whole story.

AI isn’t just a tool. It’s a system that decides whose voice gets amplified, whose gets flattened, and whose gets quietly edited out of existence. And right now? It’s been trained on a fairly narrow slice of humanity. So the outputs have a certain… vibe.

You know the one. Cargo shorts. Great confidence. Absolutely no new information.

Which brings me to the part no one is talking about at the dinner party: The value of AI isn’t the model. It’s the dataset. And our authors? They’re sitting on something far more interesting than a clever prompt.

As midlife women, they carry deep SKEW (credit: Alicia Dara)—Skills, Knowledge, Expertise, and Wisdom. Earned the hard way. Lived. Paid for. Occasionally, with therapy. That’s not just content. That’s leverage.

So instead of politely feeding it into platforms that hoover it up and send you a thank-you note written by… the platform… we’d rather see authors:

build, own, and monetize their datasets

fine-tune private models that actually sound like them (imagine)

create a relationship where the model works for the author—not the other way around

Because that’s how you shift white patriarchal AI bias. Not by asking nicely. By changing what gets encoded in the first place. And by making sure that when the value compounds—as it will—it flows back to the authors who created it, not the company that optimized it. We’re already building our own core intelligence platform for authors—it’s called Catherine.

So yes—we’re down in the deep muddy, people. But historically? That’s where the most subversive, experimental art forms come from. What if midlife women led this one—on purpose?

Oooh, we need a song!

Okay. Time to go outside, touch grass, and recover a bit.

xoxo,

Gotham Girl

PS - I am a human typo. Amnesty appreciated.