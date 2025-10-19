Thanks for reading gotham girl! This is a free post, so please share it on social media; just be sure to include a link. Sincerest thanks to every single paid subscriber. You are keeping the lights on around here, and I can’t thank you enough for it.

Look at these Goddesses!!! Photo by CK!

Hello, Lovelies! How the hell are you? Self-soothing to The Diplomat and hoping that Keri Russell’s marvelous sex hair will somehow telegraph a strategic way out of this perilous autocracy for us all?

We are 3/5’s through the tour…

We had the most incredible time in Cambridge, MA

at Harvard Medical School

the other night.

for a remarkable conversation about what writing the story of a chronic condition does to one's experience of that condition and one's sense of agency relative to it. We are beyond grateful

everyone

,

, and

who turned out for such a transformative evening.

Photos courtesy of CK & Co!

And yes, I will be wearing my same little Jackie O’ tent dress at every stop because it’s easy and I don’t have to think about what I’m wearing. The dress wears me until I am back in the hotel and clad in my comfy work pajamas.

Chicago is tonight! Thank you,

,

, and the amazing

for stepping up so gallantly to host, rally guests, and play the role of discussants.

Thank You, Christine, and Writers Haven!

Still, behind the scenes

Right before you head out on tour, everyone suddenly wants to talk about their project.

And you’re like: If I could just have one week—one glorious, uninterrupted week—to breathe before the wheels come off this tour bus that is my life...

But no.

Simon & Schuster emails out of the blue: We’re moving your print release date back a month. No explanation. Just—poof. Like the Wizard of Oz, only with fewer emeralds and more spreadsheets.

Many pleading phone calls follow. A five-city tour is locked. Emergency batches of books must be printed stateside and drop-shipped to five different event cities. The team rallies magnificently. Gorgeous bookplates are designed. Overnighting commences.

Then the cartons of U.S.-printed books arrive, and we realize the stunning cover is… just slightly off-center. Not much. Just enough to make every OCD cell in my body vibrate with angst.

But here’s the irony—Unfixed is off-center. Of course it is.

So there we are in my Cambridge kitchen at midnight, lovingly stripping hundreds of jackets off hardcovers like factory elves hopped up on espresso, because the naked hardcover design underneath is, in fact, perfect.

A VIP shipping station is born, complete with labels, boxes, and semi-gloss bookplates that refuse to stick to anything unless you use half a gallon of acid-free glue and unholy determination. It becomes a night of aggressive crafting and mild despair.

Then, at 3 a.m., the WhatsApp rings. It’s China—calling from the sea—to ask if Simon & Schuster has forklifts.

Forklifts??

Half-asleep, I mutter something about “of course they do, they’re a Big Five publisher, not a CrossFit gym,” but naturally, no one at Simon picks up the phone to confirm things like… forklifts. They’re a fussy French company. They live for forms, not phones.

But you can reach me!

Meanwhile, invitations are bouncing, guests are booking flights but not RSVPing, and I’m manually adding names to lists like a deranged wedding planner. Someone asks if I can book their hotel; I suggest The Marlton with the kind of smile only adrenaline can buy.

Books start shipping—some here, some there, none where they’re supposed to be. Indie booksellers are confused. Target’s site says “unavailable.” And the kicker? We have a massive Times Square billboard running that reads “Unfixed… Available Now at These Fine Retailers.”

Cue: existential laughter.

Our intern bikes across Manhattan buying up copies of

's book,

, for a co-hosted event because Harper can't deliver theirs on time "for reasons." My heel breaks in the minutes of packing for our NYC event. I

across Longfellow Bridge to the Greek cobbler who closes at 3 pm on Charles Street, who fixes them while I sip tea in a hotel lobby, staring into the void.

sprint

Then, just when I think the gods of logistics have gone quiet, a message pings from London: Amazon UK says Unfixed may not be available until April 2026. We’ve sold through the first printing. Three thousand more are literally on the water. I picture the books floating toward us like red-paper miracles.

Tomorrow, the sales team returns from the Frankfurt Fair to flip some mystical publishing switch. Here’s to hoping preorders go live, the billboard glows, and for one brief, shining moment, everything works.

This launch has been bonkers-exhausting. And yet, there’s nothing I’d rather be doing. Publishing is equal parts patience and pandemonium, and this week, we’re dancing beautifully—like Carol Burnett with a mop—between the two.

Yours, unfixed - xoxo - gotham girl

Filed under: chaos, caffeine, and the pursuit of forklift confirmation.

PS - I am a human typo. Amnesty appreciated.