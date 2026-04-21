‘Twas the night before Fallout, and all through the house

Not a publicist slept… not even their spouse.

The galleys were stacked by the doorway with care,

In hopes that some warehouse would still know they’re there.

The author lay restless, doom-scrolling in bed,

While blurbs, quotes, and cover tweaks danced in her head.

And me with my inbox, and Slack going ping,

Had just settled in for a full panic-spiral thing—

When out in the supply chain, there rose such a clatter,

We sprang to our laptops to see what was the matter.

Away to the tracking link flew in a dash—

“Delayed,” it now read. Then it blinked… then it crashed.

The books had been printed! The books had been bound!

But somewhere in transit… they simply weren’t found.

“Misplaced in the system,” the email did say—

(A festive way of saying: they’ve vanished. Hooray.)

When what to our wondering eyes should appear,

But a miracle booking—BBC Radio, clear!

With a producer so lively, so witty and quick,

We knew in a moment: this might do the trick.

More rapid than deadlines, the good news then came,

And calls, texts, and emails all shouted her name:

“Now Telegraph! Now Morning Show! Now Big Issue—go, go!

On Patrick Gale! Literary heroes! Let’s go with the flow!”

As chaos still whirled and the stock was MIA,

The buzz kept on building in its own merry way.

So up through the channels the coverage all flew,

With headlines and features (and mild terror too).

And then, in a twinkling, we heard with a cheer,

Publishers Weekly had made it quite clear:

“Editor’s Pick!” in bold, glorious type—

A shiny gold star in the pre-launch hype.

As we clutched our coffees and stared at the screen,

In walked Midas UK—like a well-oiled dream.

With pitches and placements and contacts galore,

They opened each long-bolted media door.

Their eyes how they sparkled! Their timing, how merry!

Their inboxes bursting like overfilled sherry!

The clippings! The coverage! The reach! The delight!

Turning total chaos to one hell of a night.

And even though somewhere, in some shadowed nook,

A warehouse still couldn’t locate a single book…

The story was out there, alive and ablaze—

A launch built on madness, on magic, on praise.

At last came the update (we scarcely believed it):

“They’ve found all the copies!” (We’ll believe it when we see it.)

But hope had returned, and the worst now had passed,

This wild, wobbly journey was landing at last.

So here’s to the hiccups, the stress, and the fright,

To the emails at midnight, the fight for each bite—

To the moments that felt like it all might implode…

And the joy when it somehow, impossibly… flowed.

Then Jodi exclaimed, as she closed down the site—

“Happy Fallout to all… and to all a good night.” ✨

*This silly ode is dedicated to our head of sales, with whom I was relentlessly fretting, when the inventory light magically lit up in the feed. And to everyone who helped figure things out, thank you.

Order Fallout by Eleanor Anstruther!

xoxo,

Gotham Girl

PS - I am a total human typo. Amnesty appreciated.