gotham girl

gotham girl

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Diane Roth's avatar
Diane Roth
5dEdited

Very excited to read Fallout! And what an amazing post!! Go Empress and Eleanor!!

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Petra Khashoggi's avatar
Petra Khashoggi
5d

Congratulations!! 👏👏👏

I read one of these lines too quickly and mistook 'Literary heroes' for 'Literary hoes'.

Oops! 🤣🤣

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