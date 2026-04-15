gotham girl

gotham girl

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Francesca Bossert's avatar
Francesca Bossert
Apr 15

Well I know who I want to be stranded on a desert island with! The giggles we would have! This said, do take care of yourself... Love, xx Cesca

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Diane Roth's avatar
Diane Roth
Apr 15

Wow!! Alisa, I'm exhausted just reading this! A little worried!!! How do you go on??!! Is it possible to do less and... do all this?? Maybe a smidge more recovery time?? More sleuth gardening and fewer exhausting publishing calls? And it sounds like your authors need to join you! Take care!! ❤️

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