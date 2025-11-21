Thanks for reading gotham girl! This is a free post, so please share it on social media; just be sure to include a link. Sincerest thanks to every single paid subscriber. You are keeping the lights on around here, and I can’t thank you enough for it.

OK, I think we all might need this…

It’s a good little bit, eh? But isn’t it weird how there’s always one “treat” that gets marketed as fabulous, decadent, rich… when what you’re actually signing up for is emotional confusion and regret!

Dark chocolate? Supposed to be the sophisticated indulgence — yet the ad makes it look like you’re eating mood swings.

Kale smoothie? “Superfood!” but tastes like weeds and existential dread. (I have dated this way too much, eesh.)

Gluten-free “cupcake”? Marketed as liberation, but still feels like a lump of sad sawdust going down.

What other so-called “treats” do you tell yourself stories about or convince yourself are better than they are?

There are also people who do this with activities. Take my dad. Yes, my father’s idea of a great time would qualify for its own circle of hell. Behold his absurdist idea of fun…

Very little is known about the man above—only that he used to be a traffic lawyer in northern Virginia, which goes some way toward explaining his desire to run as far away from human civilization as physically possible.

Do you have people like this in your orbit? Do you honor them, engage, quietly roll your eyes, or dial in full-on sarcasm?

My question for you:

What treat is constantly sold to you as fabulous, when really it’s just a fancy wardrobe for something grim?

And who in your life thinks “fun” means something entirely different than you do?

Yours, NOT in a snow cave, this year - xoxo - gotham girl

PS - Don’t forget to meet

in Miami on Nov 22 at 1 pm!

Pre-order Now!

What if the very thing you can’t fix… is what will save your life?

Order Now

PPS - I am a human typo. Amnesty appreciated.