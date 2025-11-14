Thursday Thread: 🍽️ “When Life Gives You Mystery Rashes, Make CHEX Nachos.”😂
A Julia-Child-Inspired Meditation on Family, Food Fixations, and the Strange Things We Eat to Survive Both Love and Catastrophe
Thanks for reading gotham girl! This is a free post, so please share it on social media; just be sure to include a link. Sincerest thanks to every single paid subscriber. You are keeping the lights on around here, and I can’t thank you enough for it.
I just finished’s Wreck and ohhh my heart—what an absolute comfort read. The kind that settles over you like your favorite cashmere throw, the one that somehow smells like cookies and resilience. I didn’t want it to end. It’s the perfect reminder that even when life goes full tilt, mystery rashes, baffling medical crises, and industrial quantities of poultry being aggressively spatchcocked in the background, you can still laugh hysterically with the people you love.
And best of all?
The family’s collective obsession with CHEX nachos—a dish that earns a humiliating one star on recipe boards. One. Star. And yet in the book, it becomes the culinary glue that holds them together. Chaos cuisine at its finest.
Naturally, this made me reflect on my own family’s emotional food quirks. And listen… we have issues. Deep, longstanding, deliciously questionable ones.
We once went through three years where we ate only white things, due to our collective neurodivergent fatigue.
Additionally, for reasons no one can recall, my family possesses a year-round fixation with eggnog and stuffing.
Eggnog of every variety:
Alcoholic.
Non-alcoholic.
“Dutch-style” (news to me).
Random artisanal concoctions in glass bottles with wrong-sounding labels like Yuletide Essence.
If it’s vaguely creamy and seasonally inappropriate, my family will chug it like hydration is a competitive sport.
Then there’s the stuffing.
Oh, the stuffing. I make it from scratch—often starting with the bread.
But we are talking Stove Top — by the case.
Every flavor.
Piled in the pantry like we’re prepping for a winter that lasts nine years.
It’s not elegant. It’s not aspirational. It’s… comfort.
And weirdly, it shows up for every major emotional event, good or bad.
Breakup? Stuffing.
Job promotion? Stuffing.
Mystery illness? Eggnog.
Existential dread? CHEX nachos, apparently.
There’s something beautiful about it… the strange, silly, edible rituals that say I love you, I see you, pass me the thing that sounds disgusting and makes absolutely no sense, but somehow makes everything better.
So now I want to know:
🧡 What absurd, questionable, wildly comforting food does your family trot out when life gets messy… or magical?
Tell me your culinary confessions. The weirder, the better.
Yours, in melty cheese and cereal - xoxo - gotham girl
What if the very thing you can’t fix… is what will save your life?
PS - I am a human typo. Amnesty appreciated.
Grilled cheese and tomato soup. As a kid, it was basic bread and Kraft American singles with good-old Campbell’s. Now it’s sourdough whole grain and some kinda artisanal cheese that costs $18 a pound, and organic soup from one of those pricey boxes. Honestly, I’ve tried to make tomato soup from scratch but it’s not worth the effort.
For my family it's Pepperidge Farm stuffing, straight up, no frills. And while most of us have graduated to whole berry cranberry sauce, my mother still insists a can of "jellied" be represented on the table. Mostly for her.
And Eggnog yes. But Hood Golden ONLY!!! On ice, with a sprinkle of nutmeg, and occasionally rum spiked (again, for my mother.)
My own creature comfort foods include Ramen Noodles, but we call them Travi Noodles because my brother's friend Travis introduced us to them when we were kids. And Cream of Wheat. When I'm sick, I just want Ramen chased with Cream of Wheat. And white Pepperidge Farm bread ... toasted with butter. And maybe a scrambled egg.
😘