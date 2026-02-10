gotham girl

gotham girl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thea Wood's avatar
Thea Wood
3h

Sooo glad the year of the snake is almost over. It’s was brutal. I wrote this Fire Horse post for music women and BHM. Hope you enjoy!

https://www.herizonmusic.com/p/blm-2026-fire-horses

Reply
Share
2 replies by Alisa Kennedy Jones and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alisa Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture