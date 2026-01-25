gotham girl

gotham girl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
7d

You, Alisa, are so worth quoting: "This is why timing is a moral issue. It’s about restraint. It’s about dignity—yours and the audience’s. It’s about trusting that the reader, the listener, the viewer can handle the silence without you rushing in to rescue them."

Another wonderful book, this time for Meg! Hurrah!

Reply
Share
Elaine M Wolff's avatar
Elaine M Wolff
7d

Thank you for this. My oldest daughter (another beautiful Meg) is in Minneapolis, and the emotional and psychological toll of fighting this absolute bullshit is tangible.

And, yes, love this cover!

Reply
Share
4 replies by Alisa Kennedy Jones and others
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alisa Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture