gotham girl

gotham girl

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Francesca Bossert's avatar
Francesca Bossert
May 16

What an exuberant, energetic piece! Rockstar Empresses ❤️

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8 replies by Alisa Kennedy Jones and others
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Nan Tepper
May 16

Darling! i can't believe you're posting after such a busy week! I can't wait to read Mary's book and Eleanor's, too. Thanks for mentioning and linking to the slam and for all your support as Empress Editions comes in as one of our newest sponsors.

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1 reply by Alisa Kennedy Jones
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