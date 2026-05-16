Oh, I think we know who owned the room. Nay, the world. You can listen to Eleanor right here! She’s on at the 45:21 mark.

This launch was full of learnings for us—some enlightening, some absurd. Here’s a quick rundown, nearly one year in…

So, lesson number one (besides not wearing plaid) is that it’s always a race to the beginning.

It’s true, I prefer a black or ivory turtleneck or horse girl tweed above all things. And yes, Heather J Robertson may say I dress like a “sad rabbi,” but I’m a comfortable-happy-sad-rabbi, and this is all that matters in midlife. So never again with the plaid spring suit. Plus, I’m always cold, just give me wool for Pete's sake.

In any case, the first thing that always happens after everyone gets home is that they get super SICK from planes, trains, and media nerves. It’s pretty much SCIENCE. Best to hide under the blankets with BritBox and Criterion.

Then, there’s a race to get caught up because everything’s only just starting.

So, it’s not just receipt reconciliation, but the foreign rights, film/TV follow-ups, inventory tracking (everyone is always saying they’re out of books when they’re not), giveaway mailings, post-launch reels & bonus content, book club, podcast, influencer outreach, audiobook stuff, and event promotions—all the things that keep a book alive for the long-tail conversation.

Meanwhile, the rest of our authors are out doing everything they can for their books.

Kimberly Warner, author of Unfixed, was live at Powell’s last week and will be appearing next at the Hoffman Arts Center on May 29th. Heather J Robertson, author of Are You There, God? It’s me, Menopause was out speaking to doctors and women in profoundly sweaty misery about non-hormonal options for hot flashes. Elaine Wolff was at ThrillerFest in NYC last week promoting her book Up to Her Neck. Beth Lisogorsky, author of So This is Happening (preorder link coming soon), is moderating Romancing New England this weekend, while <Mary L. Tabor> author of the critically-acclaimed novel Who By Fire, is telling a resplendent story today at 5 pm on the next Wham! Bam! Thank You! Slam! with Nan Tepper. And my total bad here, Sara Connell, author of The Download, a gorgeous book about the neuroscience of agency and what to do after you’ve read Atomic Habits, was also out at the HumanTech conference all week, driving preorders for her book coming this fall.

Writers work so hard.

In the middle of it all, The Department of Dark Errands by Imogen Vane also came out this week, and there’s a launch party at the Apothecary Tea Shop in Apache Junction, Arizona, also today.

Lesson number two: the night before the tour, huddle with your author.

Whenever possible, I try to steal a few quiet hours with an author before a tour starts. Preferably somewhere with dollar oysters, cheap moules frites, and a perky French waiter who becomes instantly delighted upon learning there is an actual novelist in the house. This is one of the last glamorous corners of publishing, frankly.

And we talk.

Not just about the book, though, of course, about the book. We talk about what we hope for it. Who we think will press it into a friend’s hands. Which stories belong onstage? What’s secretly terrifying. What’s failed thus far? What might actually work.

Because sitting together in real life always reminds me that we usually have more resources and choices than we realize. More ideas. More connections. More courage. Sometimes all of it is hiding inside one long dinner conversation before the curtain goes up.

So, when Eleanor finally swept into the bistro in Cambridge the night before the Fallout tour, I practically tripped over my “quiet wealth” trousers from Zara trying to get up and hug her. Which honestly felt appropriate, because Eleanor entering a room has the energy of Mary Poppins if Mary Poppins had spent a semester at Berkeley, discovered disco, and developed very strong opinions about feminism and wine.

She sparkles. She just does.

Normally, she is also unfailingly early, which I find both admirable and slightly threatening as a person who lives five minutes behind her own life at all times. But this time she’d been caught in a wretched Boston Uber doom loop, which, if you’ve ever driven here, makes perfect sense. The roads in Boston look like a toddler dropped a plate of spaghetti, and the city planners simply said, “Well. Let’s honor the chaos.”

I’d been camped out in Batifol, a makeshift French Metro station, where all the kids go.

secret writer spot

I love bringing our authors here, along with places like LoveStruck Books and Beacon Hill Books, because I secretly want them all to fall in love with Boston, as it’s the historical center of so many rad, revolutionary women (Phillis Wheatley, Julia Ward Howe, bell hooks, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Julia Child, etc.).

And best of all, you can get a room full of Boston women together, with completely different worldviews, as Kim Druker Stockwell did, and they are fearless in their joy to engage, to get political, and to reckon with what we’ve not been taught, what we should have been. But more on that to come…

Lesson number three: people will go crazy on you right after you get home… like Joker insane.

Live footage from the Zoom

They will shout things like “this is nothing but a Peter-to-pay-Paul business!” And you’ll say, “Um, duh??” and close the computer on them.

Because of course it is. Your commercial titles always support your more specialized titles that may sell only a few hundred copies but are total award contenders. This is how any small press survives—especially with Net 100-day payment cycles. Sheesh, already.

Lesson number four: skeezy Industry and Succession-types will suddenly want to “talk” about how to “future-proof” your business.

You will go, WTAF? But talk to them anyway! Of course, they’ll try to make you over into something you’re not—i.e, another dumb coaching methodology (oy, the last thing the world needs is more coaches), or the matriarchal answer to Sam Altman (terrifying), or a midlife women’s HVAC company—yes, there actually is a market for that.

Meanwhile, you’ll just be rehearsing and reaffirming what you already know you are—because these conversations tend to lead to other conversations that make far more sense—with partners who can actually support long-term ops and align resources so that everyone—authors, investors, the team—gets what they need. Male founders do this all the time, but when female founders do it, they get a shit-ton of flak. (Yes, that’s the way you spell it.)

Lesson number five: Be one with the Brontosaurus and be okay with everything going wrong. Tomorrow is a new day.

Publishing is both glacial and brutal, be down with that.

Books will get lost and found. Thank god for your sales team.

Feeds will overwrite each other incorrectly, and you have no control.

Tube strikes will happen, but people will still show up in droves.

Vendors will not pay on time, and you’ll have to do like the other presses.

Your projections at the get-go will be ridiculously optimistic, but then you revise.

You can try to convince your authors that the subway is still the easiest way to get around the city. They will still take a cab, only to get stuck and lost.

A thousand things will go wrong, but this is publishing, and nothing moves fast, and so you own up to the things you have control over and can make right. Oy.

Now, some seemingly mundane things that are vital to staying sane on a multi-city book adventure…

Lesson number six: packing cubes.

I don’t know about you, but I am an excellent packer—just like a sailor—everything rolled up ship-shape, but city-to-city, with everyone in and out and rushing, my suitcase explodes into a terrifying Dementor of dresses and socks.

Lesson number seven: In the words of Fleabag, “Hair is EVERYTHING! ”

I forget this at every launch, and I always end up with Kerri-Russell-from-The Diplomat crazy sex hair. Authors often need it too, so I’ve decided to start carrying it in our launch kit.

Lesson number eight: Note to self: Never eat a Reuben before a party.

You will be so thirsty that you will practically pass out while your author is reading. Not a good look for the press.

Lesson number nine: another note to self: remember your face.

When you look tired, you look like a stroke victim—not that there’s anything wrong with that, this moment is not about you. Just assure anyone looking at you oddly and asking about your health that you’re fine, and this is simply how your eyes droop on tour. Your BP is still 118/76… everything is right as rain.

Lesson number ten: Remember why you do this.

We do it because midlife women’s stories will heal the world.

Ok, much more news over on the Empress Newsletter to come. Enjoy the spring.

xoxo,

Gotham Girl

PS - I am a total human typo. Amnesty appreciated.