Join us. We’re popping champagne. 🥂

Tonight at 5:45 EDT

If you were a kid in the U.S. in the late ’70s and early ’80s, you are Gen X, and you know there were exactly three things that could ruin your sleep for years:

JAWS

Your dad or older brother absolutely took you to see it way too young. You were never going back in the ocean. Or a lake. Or honestly… a bathtub.

Quicksand

A daily, very real threat. You were certain adulthood would involve constant vigilance. (Still waiting to encounter it.)

The Day After

Nothing like a cheerful evening of nuclear apocalypse to round out your childhood. Totally normal. Totally fine.

Meanwhile… in a quiet kitchen in Wales, four women were starting something real.

A movement based in curiosity and hope, rather than fear, one that would ripple outward—from Greenham Common to the Nevada Test Site, all the way to the largest anti-nuclear rally in New York City.

That’s Fallout.

Hilarious. Heartwarming. Devastating in all the right ways.

Join us live on Substack tonight as we celebrate the Boston launch of Fallout by Eleanor Anstruther, in conversation with yours truly, with my lovely co-host Kim Druker Stockwell.

📍 Live on Substack

🕔 Tonight, 5:45 EDT

🍾 Champagne strongly encouraged

Come for the 80s nostalgia.

Stay for the story that actually changed everything.

Join Us

And now a song for Eleanor Anstruther the GREAT!

Order Fallout by Eleanor Anstruther!

xoxo,

Gotham Girl

PS - I am a total human typo. Amnesty appreciated.