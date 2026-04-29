gotham girl

gotham girl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly Starley's avatar
Holly Starley
8d

Alisa, you couldn’t be more right! We should all be paying close attention to this fantastic novel!!

Reply
Share
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
8d

Haha, quicksand was a real 80’s threat!!! I, too, am still waiting.

See you all soon for the LIVE!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Alisa Kennedy Jones and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alisa Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture