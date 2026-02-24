gotham girl

Discussion about this post

Susie Mawhinney
2h

When I was 22 I visited a friend in hospital, she was undergoing tests for sudden onset epilepsy. She was 21 years old. I sat on the edge of her bed and we chatted, she wasn't sick, had no hideous medical tubes running from various parts of her body, she may as well have been sitting on my sofa. Until she had a seizure.

Terrified, I watched her face crumple into an unrecognisable sort of gremlin as her body became rigid and a violent seizure took her the devil only knows where? Trembling I ran in search of a nurse then fled back to my apartment on the seafront.

From my big bay window I watched the sun shine down on an aquamarine sea as calm as a fishpond, a hot mug of tea—yup that old cure-all—held in still trembling hands and I felt safe.

Shame came later... and boy it was deep and ugly!

I returned the next day, spoke to my friend, to the nurse, apologised, admitted my fear and asked for help—oh the irony!

Never told a single soul about that til now... never felt so ashamed as I did that day... it still makes me squirm.

Imagine me cheering you on, whooping around my kitchen shouting 'Go Girl, GO!'

Sue Ferrera
3h

Alisa, I'm choosing not to read into your comedy tutorial yet because--- I just can't continue into joy without addressing my sorrow. It doesn't work for me, and can I just say, maybe it shouldn't for any of us? I loved this post supporting neurological events and those experiencing them. I need no comedy at the end to lift my spirits. Instead I remain thankful that my faculties cooperate with my wishes, because I believe and understand the meaning behind the phrase, "There but for the grace of G-d go I." You are an amazing force, and I'm so thankful for you. I'll be reading your comedy in the next few days. In the meantime, march on, my girl. You rock.

