gotham girl

gotham girl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
Oct 13

Diane was an original. All the celebs I grew up with are departing. Every time, it feels like a piece of my childhood is disappearing into history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Alisa Kennedy Jones and others
Paulette Bodeman's avatar
Paulette Bodeman
Oct 16

"Diane Dies." Isn't it fascinating to realize how death-avoidant we are? And when we do choose to face it head-on, it feels like a slap in the face? Damn, it hurts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alisa Kennedy Jones
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alisa Jones
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture