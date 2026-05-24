gotham girl

gotham girl

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<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
3d

How you move me, along with Kimberly (still reading to write deeply felt comment) and here to tell you again how you take me through the worst, make me laugh, save me when no one, except D., will even think to do so. Here's to you: The heart and soul of Empress Editions!!!!

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1 reply by Alisa Kennedy Jones
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Tammi
3d

This! 😂 “…self-loathing white guys having existential crises in architecturally significant kitchens while their emotionally volatile porn sidepieces threaten to burn it all to the ground.”

Sounds like you said what needed to be said.

Great material 💜 and I sincerely hope a women-run production/film company picks you up.

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