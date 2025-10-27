Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Thursday Threads
The Secret Society of Sh*tty …
Creative Hangouts
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Big Witch Energy 😂
✨ Publisher’s Diary - Notes From the Tour: On Magic, Modernity, and One Very Public Cry in Times Square ✨
Oct 27
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
49
47
The Forklift Calls Are Coming from Inside the House 😂
Publisher Tour Diaries: Unfixed, Unhinged, and Unapologetically Off-Center
Oct 19
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
50
51
An Existential Cat and Her Toast
Thoughts on Unpacking a Decade of an Unfixed Life
Oct 13
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
36
31
September 2025
Sorry, I'm late... I was presenting? 😂
Just Bringing My Authentic Self to Work... Like Those BDO PBS Sponsorship Types!
Sep 28
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
35
35
Oh, for the love of comedy 😂
What happens when a nation loses its sense of humor? Plus, a present!
Sep 21
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
48
24
Sorry, I'm late... I was trying to open a jar of Talenti along with half of MIT 😂
Plus, how to finish your novel in the middle of a polycrisis!
Sep 13
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
41
52
August 2025
Calling on ALL the magical beneficence of Keri Russell's extraordinary 'Sex Hair' to 'Diplomat' a way forward! 😂
Our new audiobook, my life as 'Chad-the-Tech-Bro' + SO many marvels this week!
Aug 23
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
35
41
LIVE... From Alaska! 😂
Plus, felony assault with a sandwich?
Aug 15
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
25
16
Sorry, I'm late. I was busy morphing into the Liz Lemon of Indie Publishing 😂
Please don't throw toasters at me. You can totally throw manuscripts?
Aug 10
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
44
42
July 2025
On Lost Daughters, Vulnerability Hangovers, and Your Big Why
A memory, a mood, and a few good marvels
Jul 16
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
54
49
June 2025
How to Make Insufferable Hedge Fund Baby-Men Cry: Be a Woman and Scale 😂
Turns Out Gen X Women Are Pretty Damn Good at "The Group Project"
Jun 28
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
39
27
Will There Ever Be Another You? 😂
On Feral Women, Saggy Middles, and Keeping Your Writing Weird
Jun 17
•
Alisa Kennedy Jones
35
40
© 2025 Alisa Jones
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts